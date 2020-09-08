1/1
JOSEPH ABEL ROSA
JOSEPH ABEL ROSA, 52, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Born in Framing -ham, Mass. on Aug. 26, 1968, he was the beloved son of Felicita Rosa and Jorge Rosa, both originally from Puerto Rico. Joseph, known as "Joey" or "Abel", was a kind and generous soul who helped others in need. Abel was employed at GM for over 20 years where he is remembered fondly by his co-workers. He was a graduate of Framingham South High, class of 1986. He is survived by his parents; two siblings, his brother, George (Annie) Rosa Sr. of Ashland, Mass.; his sister, Judie (Steve Pacheco) Rosa of Silver Spring, Md.; his nieces and nephews who he loved dearly, George Jr., Natasha, Joanna, Angie, Kamila, Zoe and Soren; two step-daughters he raised, Tatiana Strahn and Charely Minaya; as well as several cousins, aunts and uncles. A graveside burial service is 10 a.m. Friday Sept. 11, 2020, in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Framingham, Mass. Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, Mass. For Covid-19 guidelines and full obituary notice visit mataresefuneral.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Edgell Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
