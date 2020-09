Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSA, JOSEPH ABEL: A graveside burial service is 10 a.m. Friday Sept. 11, 2020, in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Framingham, Mass. Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, Mass. For Covid-19 guidelines and full obituary notice visit mataresefuneral.com

