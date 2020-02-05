JOSEPH ALLEN "JOE" KLUG, 62, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Joe was the son of the late Robert and Barbara Klug. Joe graduated from South Side High School. He worked for Lincoln Food Services for 37 years until his retirement in 2015. Joe loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also enjoyed watching Andy Griffith, fishing, and sharing his funny sense of humor with others. Surviving are his wife of 17 years, Pamela Klug; children, Chad (Julie) Goodwin, Joseph (Ceci) Clark, Nicole Klug, and Marcia Klug; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Raquel) Klug and Tammy Lombard; and mother-in-law, Mary Goodwin. Joe was preceded by his stepmother, Ethel Klug; and siblings, Robert Jr. and William Sr. Service is 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 4 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020