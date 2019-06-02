JOSEPH ALLEN "JOE" SMITHHART, 67, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Rou debush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Joseph Jr. and Lucille (Pieper) Smithhart. He was a past member of Grace Gathering, New Haven and had worked for Harris Boats. He enjoyed cheering on IU basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed classic rock and playing guitar. He is survived by his children, Eric (Christy) Smithhart of Hudsonville, Mich., and Amanda (Ryan) Baldwin of Benton Harbor, Mich.; siblings, Kevin Smithhart of Auburn, Kerry Smithhart, Kent Smithhart and Kendra Smithhart, all of Medford, Ore.; and grandsons, Jack and Cameron Smithhart. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Carma Smithhart, Brenda Ort and Kimberly Smithhart. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St, Woodburn, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Tim Edwards officiating. Burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Woodburn, with military honors. Preferred memorials to Shepherd's House, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019