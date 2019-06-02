JOSEPH ALLEN "JOE" SMITHHART (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Joe we have been friends for a very long time,thank you for..."
    - larry lyons
  • "My condolences to all who loved Joe...Im going to miss you!..."
    - Sara Meyer
Service Information
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN
46774
(260)-493-4433
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
4412 Park St
Woodburn, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
4412 Park St
Woodburn, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOSEPH ALLEN "JOE" SMITHHART, 67, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Rou debush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Joseph Jr. and Lucille (Pieper) Smithhart. He was a past member of Grace Gathering, New Haven and had worked for Harris Boats. He enjoyed cheering on IU basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed classic rock and playing guitar. He is survived by his children, Eric (Christy) Smithhart of Hudsonville, Mich., and Amanda (Ryan) Baldwin of Benton Harbor, Mich.; siblings, Kevin Smithhart of Auburn, Kerry Smithhart, Kent Smithhart and Kendra Smithhart, all of Medford, Ore.; and grandsons, Jack and Cameron Smithhart. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Carma Smithhart, Brenda Ort and Kimberly Smithhart. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St, Woodburn, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Tim Edwards officiating. Burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Woodburn, with military honors. Preferred memorials to Shepherd's House, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.