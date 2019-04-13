JOSEPH C. LENGERICH

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH C. LENGERICH.

JOSEPH C. LENGERICH, 71, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor James Voorman will be officiating. Visitation also from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.