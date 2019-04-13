JOSEPH C. LENGERICH, 71, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor James Voorman will be officiating. Visitation also from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 13, 2019