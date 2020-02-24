MAJOR JOSEPH DAVID JENCKES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAJOR JOSEPH DAVID JENCKES.
Service Information
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
Obituary
Send Flowers

MAJOR JOSEPH DAVID JENCKES, 71, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Joe graduated with a Bachelor of Science from West Point in 1971. Joe was a bagpiper, a Mason, and a Shriner. He volunteered as a clown at the circus for 25 years. He is survived by his son Mark (Shannon) Minnie; his daughter, Melissa (Mark) Fiedler, and his daughter Heather (Robert) Sunde. Joe had eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Jenckes; and his son, Joseph Jenckes Jr. A Celebration of Life is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Shrine, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne (IN 46805).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.