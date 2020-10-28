JOSEPH EDWARD BUCARO, 63, of New Haven, Ind., passed away peacefully on his birthday Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was a loving father and brother. He retired from General Motors in 2007. He loved spending time with family and friends, riding his motorcycle, being a fantastic chef in the kitchen to serve anyone who was willing to eat his food, listening to Elvis, and admiring the beauty of nature as often as humanly possible. He is also remembered for his optimistic, loving, and protective personality, selfless acts of service, admiration of nature, and always knowing how to make everyone around him feel cared for. He is survived by his son, Joseph (Erin Walter Bucaro) Bucaro; daughter, Danielle (Travis) Harden); grandchildren, Natalie and Matthew Harden; and brothers, Anthony and Vince Bucaro, both of Crestwood, Ill. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Colony Heights Church of Christ, 4724 East Tillman, Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior.