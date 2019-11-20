JOSEPH EDWARD KEEFER, "Ed", 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Born on May 27, 1926 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Mark A. and Marie (Stevens) Keefer. He served in the United States Army in the 126th Infantry during World War II. Ed was a printer and typesetter for Fort Wayne Newspapers for 30 years, retiring in 1987. Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 296. He was very passionate about telling stories, playing golf, and most of all his grandchildren. Ed is survived by his sons, Steven (Mary) and Kevin Keefer; daughters, Rebecca (Jerome) Henry, and Amy Keefer; daughter-in-law, Amy Lou Keefer; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Williams; and sister-in-law, Charlene Keefer. Also preceding him in passing was his wife of 67 years, Virginia (Colone) Keefer; son, Daniel J. Keefer; granddaughter, Maria T. Henry; brothers, Richard and Mark Keefer; and sister, Evelyn Barrett. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave. Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with a Rosary service beginning at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic School or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019