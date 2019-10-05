JOSEPH F. GRABER, 70, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 22, 1948, in Grabill, a son of the late John and Sarah Graber. Joseph was a farmer and carpenter. Surviving are his wife, Rosa Wagler-Graber of New Haven; children, Rosalie S. (Paul) Shmucker of Woodburn, Marvin F. (Esther) Graber of Auburn, Joseph J. (Amanda) Graber of Spencerville, Arlene S. (Steven) Schmucker of Woodburn, Christy F. (Amy) Graber of Greentop, Mo., Lester F. (Dorothy) Graber of Spencerville, and Mervin F. (Susanne) Graber of New Haven; brothers, Benjamin (Marian) Graber, Andrew (Esther) Graber, and John Steven Graber; sisters, Marian Graber, Marie (Larry) Ely, and Barbara Graber; 58 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Timothy Schmucker and Idarose Graber; daughter-in-law, Rachel Mae Graber; and a brother-in-law, Floyd Graber. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Monday Oct. 7, 2019, at the family home, 8211 Bruick Road New Haven, Ind., with calling beginning today until the time of service. Bishop Peter Graber officiating. Burial in Westridge Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Arrangements by D.O McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 5, 2019