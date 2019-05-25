JOSEPH F. SHIMEK, 67, of Greenwood, Ind., formerly of Auburn, Ind., passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Linda S. (Dublo) Shimek of Greenwood, Ind.; and daughter, Stacy Harmon and son-in-law, Royce Harmon of Franklin, Ind. Service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Swartz Family Community Mortuary & Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton St.), in Franklin, Ind. Monsignor Mark Svarczkopf will conduct a service. Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at the mortuary, with a Rosary service is 6 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, Ind. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 25, 2019