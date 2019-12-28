JOSEPH FREDBLOOM 26 of Fort Wayne died Monday Dec. 23 201 "big one" (Jason) DANIEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH FREDBLOOM 26 of Fort Wayne died Monday Dec. 23 201 "big one" (Jason) DANIEL.
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Obituary
Send Flowers

DANIEL JOSEPH FREDBLOOM, 26, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born on Oct. 4, 1993, in Fort Wayne. Daniel was kind hearted and soft spoken. He loved to be outdoors and especially loved the water. His fishing pole was his guide. His greatest joy was showing his father the "big one" that didn't get away! Daniel had a special kindness for animals, he loved Shadow and Otis. Daniel is survived by his parents, Richard and Leisa Fredbloom; sisters, Liz (Jason) Bobay and Katie Fredbloom both of Fort Wayne; and many aunt, uncles and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to: Masses. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.