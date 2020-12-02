JOSEPH G. KLEINHANS, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Oct. 24, 1935, in Romeo, Mich., he was the son of the late Frank and Esther (Mc-Cracken) Klein-hans. Joe graduated from Romeo High School in 1953 and Western Michigan University in 1958. He was employed in the field of Parks and Recreation, first with a community recreation services organization in Kalamazoo, Mich., then as the Director of the Evansville Community Center in Indiana and finished his career in recreation as the Superintendent of Recreation for the city of Lansing, Mich. A sports fanatic, he enjoyed playing baseball, both in High School and in college and played as much golf as he was able to play and collected baseball memorabilia beginning at the age of nine and continued until his death. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Lori; granddaughter, Jessica (Marc) Levine; great- granddaughter, Nicole; and stepchildren, Robert Gregory and Amy Padgett. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com