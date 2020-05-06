JOSEPH H. FEIERTAG
JOSEPH H. FEIERTAG, 84, of LaGrange, Ind., died Friday, May 1, 2020. Surviving are his daughter, Alesia Feiertag; sister, Dorothy Peterson; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Robert Gattis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie Feiertag; son, Andrew Feiertag; and his parents, Karl and Helen (Koenemann) Feiertag. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
