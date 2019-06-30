DR. JOSEPH HILL RICHARDSON, 91, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Joe was married to Joan Grace Richardson, who preceded him in death. He is survived by three children and six grandsons. Aside from his private practice in internal medicine, Joe was a pilot and scuba diver who possessed a lifelong love of learning, teaching, and the great outdoors. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Online guestbook at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019