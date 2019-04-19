JOSEPH J. FENKER, 87, of Auburn, Ind., formerly of Big Long Lake, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Dekalb Memorial Hospital, Auburn, Ind. Born March 8, 1932, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Joseph and Armella Nix Fenker. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked for the Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 for 33 years, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed fishing and puzzles and loved his dog Addie. Joseph is survived by his children, Janet (Geary) Hoy of Fort Wayne, Judy (Joe) Hardesty of Auburn, Ind., Cheryl (Dave) McGowan of Leo, Ind., Joan Gibson of Fishers, Ind., Thomas (Karen) Fenker of Spencerville, Ind., and Kenneth (Brenda) Fenker of Hamilton, Ind.; 21 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Joseph was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Fenker; brothers, Robert, Richard and James Fenker; and sisters, Jane Bero and Carol Fenker. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Angels Oratory, Hudson, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2019