Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH J. OTTENWELLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH J. OTTENWELLER, 97, of Hoagland, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his residence. Joe was born Sept. 10, 1922, in Hoagland, a son of the late Frank H. and Rosa (Sorg) Otten-weller. On Oct. 8, 1960, Joe married Ruth G. Lindeman. He was a life long parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassell and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. J.J. Seimetz Council 864. He was a 1940 Hoagland H.S. graduate. He worked for several Ford Dealers in parts for over 50 years. He liked to garden, live on the family farm, and be with his family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Ruth G. Ottenweller of Fort Wayne; a son, Paul F. (Kathy) Ottenweller of Bryan, Ohio; a daughter, Annette M. (Kevin) Macy of Fort Wayne; a brother, Bob (Jane) Ottenweller of Hoagland; two sisters, Theresa Oberley of Monroeville and Germaine (Rod) Walker of Carmel; two grandsons, David B. Macy and Eric J. (Katie) Macy, both of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Don, Dick, Carl and John Ottenweller; a sister, Rosemary Gremaux. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Father William Kummer will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery - Hessen Cassel. In lieu of flowers, please have Masses said for Joe and his wife Ruth. Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. To sign our guest book, go to

JOSEPH J. OTTENWELLER, 97, of Hoagland, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his residence. Joe was born Sept. 10, 1922, in Hoagland, a son of the late Frank H. and Rosa (Sorg) Otten-weller. On Oct. 8, 1960, Joe married Ruth G. Lindeman. He was a life long parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassell and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. J.J. Seimetz Council 864. He was a 1940 Hoagland H.S. graduate. He worked for several Ford Dealers in parts for over 50 years. He liked to garden, live on the family farm, and be with his family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Ruth G. Ottenweller of Fort Wayne; a son, Paul F. (Kathy) Ottenweller of Bryan, Ohio; a daughter, Annette M. (Kevin) Macy of Fort Wayne; a brother, Bob (Jane) Ottenweller of Hoagland; two sisters, Theresa Oberley of Monroeville and Germaine (Rod) Walker of Carmel; two grandsons, David B. Macy and Eric J. (Katie) Macy, both of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Don, Dick, Carl and John Ottenweller; a sister, Rosemary Gremaux. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Father William Kummer will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery - Hessen Cassel. In lieu of flowers, please have Masses said for Joe and his wife Ruth. Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. To sign our guest book, go to www.hshfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close