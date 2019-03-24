Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNN JOSEPH JACQUAY. View Sign

LYNN JOSEPH JACQUAY, 73, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Hamilton Place in Fort Wayne. He was a native of New Haven, Ind., and a lifetime resident of the community. Lynn was a son of the late Bernon and Agnes Jacquay. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1965. He worked at Magnavox - Raytheon for 30 years and also at Georgetowne Place for 13 before retiring in 2007. Lynn was a member of the Eagles Lodge of New Haven and a former volunteer at the fire department. He is survived by his children, Jeff A. Jacquay and Brian J. (Tracey) Jacquay, both of New Haven, Ind., Sherie L. (Phil) Worden of Pleasant Lake, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda M. Glaze and Kay F. (Bob) Mattingly, both of New Haven, Ind.: and sisters-in-law, Pam Jacquay of New Haven, Ind., and Helene Jacquay of Auburn, Ind. Lynn was also preceded in death by his brothers, John F. Ronald L. and Stanley L. Jacquay. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the S.P.C.A. in memory of Lynn Jacquay. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit



LYNN JOSEPH JACQUAY, 73, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Hamilton Place in Fort Wayne. He was a native of New Haven, Ind., and a lifetime resident of the community. Lynn was a son of the late Bernon and Agnes Jacquay. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1965. He worked at Magnavox - Raytheon for 30 years and also at Georgetowne Place for 13 before retiring in 2007. Lynn was a member of the Eagles Lodge of New Haven and a former volunteer at the fire department. He is survived by his children, Jeff A. Jacquay and Brian J. (Tracey) Jacquay, both of New Haven, Ind., Sherie L. (Phil) Worden of Pleasant Lake, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda M. Glaze and Kay F. (Bob) Mattingly, both of New Haven, Ind.: and sisters-in-law, Pam Jacquay of New Haven, Ind., and Helene Jacquay of Auburn, Ind. Lynn was also preceded in death by his brothers, John F. Ronald L. and Stanley L. Jacquay. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the S.P.C.A. in memory of Lynn Jacquay. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park

1140 Lake Ave

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close