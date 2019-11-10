JOSEPH "JOE" JOHN KANE, 74, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1945, in Buffalo, N.Y. Joseph was a boiler technician, serving in the Navy, during the Vietnam War. Joe also worked as a boiler technician for Old Crown Brewery and Slater Steel Inc. He is survived by sisters, Alda Pierce and Karen Gordon; brothers, Tom Kane, Phillip Cupa, and Paul Cupa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia (Rybicki) and Ralph Kane. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019