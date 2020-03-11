JOSEPH K. "JOE" OLSON, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born April 3, 1960, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Richard B. and Olympia (Derlo shon) Olson. He graduated from Elmhurst High School and worked at Disney World. He enjoyed playing drums and greatly loved his family. Surviving family include his siblings, Mike (Kathleen) Olson, Jim and Fred Olson, Marilyn (John L.) McArdle, Phyllis (Jim) Millhouse, Vicky Gates, and Chuck Olson; 27 nieces and nephews; 49 great nieces and great nephews; and sisters-in-law, Jan and Elise Olson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his siblings, John, Rick and Patti. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Olson ALS Foundation or Carriage House. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020