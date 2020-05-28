JOSEPH L. ALLEN Jr.
JOSEPH L. ALLEN JR., 83, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Born March 20, 1937, in Springfield, Ill., he was the son of the late Joseph L. Allen Sr. and Mabel Lee Keller. He resided in Fort Wayne for most of his life; graduated from Elmhurst High School and later worked in the rolling mill for Joselyn Stainless Steel and subsequently retired from Slater Steel in 1987. He enjoyed fishing, golf and working in his yard. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; two daughters, Abbie Bryan and Amber Caesar; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard. An outdoor memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in front of the Bohn Chapel, beside the main fountain at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. "Dad - we will forever retain your memory in our hearts." C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting family.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.
