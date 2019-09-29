Guest Book View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH L. ZAREMBA, 93, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation. Born July 17, 1926 in Cortland, N.Y., he was a son of the late Stanley and Pauline (Bedish) Zaremba. He married Marlene G. Roos on Sept. 1, 1951 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2019. Besides being a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, he worked for the U.S. Post Office for about 40 years. He retired in June 1989 to become a stay-at-home grandpa. Grandpa Joe-Joe loved helping to raise his grandchildren and visits from his great-grandchildren. He loved music, drawing, woodworking, gardening, fishing, and working on cars. He enjoyed going to their cottage at Lake George and the occasional fishing trips with his buddies from the Post Office. He also enjoyed handwriting letters to various family members and attaching his latest artwork. He is survived by his children, Paula (Scott) Loveless, Leeann Zaremba, Linda Zaremba, Christina (Mark) Phillips, and Christopher (Bonnie) Zaremba; grandchildren, Jerimiah (Lisa) Meyer, Heather (Gary) Overly, Andrew (Katie) Zaremba, Maria (Nathan) Abouhalkah, and Michael Zaremba; great-grandchildren, Alyvia, Hunter and Xzavier Meyer, Caleb and Chloe Overly, and Maxwell and Charlie Zaremba; and brother, Arthur (Aggie) Zaremba of Watertown, N.Y. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Stanley (Mary) Zaremba, Jr., Marie (Dale) Cecil, Jack (Nita) Zaremba, Kay (Reuben) Keller, and Betty (Bernie) West. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept.30, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to or Heart to Heart Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Zaremba family may be shared at



