JOSEPH M. RILEY, 54, of Lafayette, Ind., passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at IU Health Arnett. Born March 9, 1966, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Gary M. and Barbara J. Riley. On Dec. 9, 2005, he married Maria Street, she survives. He was in counter parts sales at Rowe Truck Equip. Joseph was a member of Fort Wayne Turners. He enjoyed fishing and was a huge history buff. Also surviving are stepson, Nathaneal Krintz; sister, Robin (Jim) Yoder; brother, Jon (Josie) Riley. A Celebration of Life Tribute is 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Hippensteel Funeral Home, with visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family request all attendees wear masks. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.