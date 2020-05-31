JOSEPH M. RILEY
JOSEPH M. RILEY, 54, of Lafayette, Ind., passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at IU Health Arnett. Born March 9, 1966, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Gary M. and Barbara J. Riley. On Dec. 9, 2005, he married Maria Street, she survives. He was in counter parts sales at Rowe Truck Equip. Joseph was a member of Fort Wayne Turners. He enjoyed fishing and was a huge history buff. Also surviving are stepson, Nathaneal Krintz; sister, Robin (Jim) Yoder; brother, Jon (Josie) Riley. A Celebration of Life Tribute is 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Hippensteel Funeral Home, with visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family request all attendees wear masks. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
04:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
