JOSEPH "JOE" MARTIN WESTROPP, of Fort Wayne. passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. "It is with great saddness that we share the sudden passing of Joe". Born March 2, 1997, in Naperville, Ill., Joe spent his summers at Crooked Lake with his family and friends. He attended St. John the Baptist Grade School, Canterbury High School and DePauw University. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was nominated for his volunteer hours at Erin's House for the Grieving Children; Joe was named Outstanding Youth Philanthropist in 2015. He gave so much of his time for other kids walking in the path of grief that he, too, had walked as a child. He was also a member of the Order of the Eagle Boy Scouts of America and had been a member of Troop 19. He achieved his Eagle rank upon completion of a construction project at Erin's House. Joe was working at Summit City Coral at the time of his passing were he indulged his favorite hobby and true passion in building fish aquariums and helping others with the same interest. Joe was the son of Jennifer and the late John Westropp; and big brother of Emily, Benjamin, and Abigail. He was also survived by grandparents, Rosalie Westropp and Bob and Nancy Ruhl; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Joe was also preceded in death by his uncle, Jim; and grandfather, Robert. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46807, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 19, Shepherds House- Choices, or Insight Meditation, and Refuge Recovery Program. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019