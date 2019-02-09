JOSEPH McDANIEL COWEN, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at home. Surviving are his wife, Brenda Cowen; sons, Brent McDaniel Cowen and Scott Anthony (Gisela) McDaniel Cowen; sister, Pearltina Smith Farmer; sister-in-law, Arvelia Prayer; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Memorial service is noon Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at King's Chapel Assembly, 703 E. Jefferson Blvd., where friends will be received at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2019