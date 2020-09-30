JOSEPH MORTIMER FALLON III, 90, passed away peacefully in Cherry Log, Ga., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Born Feb. 22, 1930, in Clover port, Ky., he was a son of Joseph and Charlie Lee Fallon. In 1937, during the height of the depression, his family traveled across the country and moved to Sweet Home, Ore. From there he played quarterback for the High School and attended Oregon State College in 1948. In 1949, Joe joined the Navy to train as a Construction Engineer. His service in the Navy took him to Adak, Alaska and eventually to Okinawa, Japan, for the Korean war. After the war, in 1953, Joe moved to Fort Wayne to attend Indiana Institute of Technical and obtain an Electrical Engineering degree. It's here where he met Rodine Trumbore, they eventually married in 1954, and he enjoyed the majority of his life. Upon graduation, he worked at C&C Construction Co. as a Field Engineer then eventually at Slater Steel Inc. (Joslyn Stainless), as an Electrical Engineer, retiring in 1992 as V.P. of Manufacturing. Joe was an accomplished golfer with three hole-in-ones during his lifetime. He was a dedicated member of the St. Joe United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne and once served on the board of the Fort Wayne Red Cross. Joe is survived by children, Michael (Tami) Fallon of Snellville, Ga., William Fallon of Fort Wayne and Brian (Victoria) Fallon of Broomfield, Colo.; brother, Ken Fallon of Lincoln City, Ore.; and granddaughter, Kathy Fallon of Athens, Ga. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rodine Fallon; and brother, William Fallon.



