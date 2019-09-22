JOSEPH (NICK) N. MARKITON, 76, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home. Born in North Carolina, Nick was the son of John Markiton, Jr. and Eva Maxine (Branch) Markiton. He was later raised by Robert and Fran Murphy of Fort Wayne. He served in the U.S. Navy at Guantanamo Bay. He retired in 2005 from Fort Wayne Community Schools where he was a plumber. He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Harris) Markiton; three daughters, Amy (Ed) McCarthy, Carla (Tracey) Hughes, and Sarah (Jeremy) Chilcote; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. No service will be held. Donations can be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4011 Maplecrest Rd.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019