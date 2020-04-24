JOSEPH OSTROWSKI, was called to rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born Dec. 15, 1933, in Poland, he was the son of Joseph and Blanche Ostrow ski, whom he accompan ied to Detroit, at age 6, where his father recovered after being injured during the foreign occupation in World War II. He married Barbara on Jan. 2, 1960. He retired at Hamilton Lake in Indiana. Surviving are daughter, Lauralee Freeman; sons, Michael (Jacqueline), and Daniel Ostrowski; seven grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Barbara; sons, Joseph and David; and son-in-law, Frederick. Although Joe deserves so much more, a private service will be provided for his immediate family only, and a celebration of life will be at a later date, due to the current restrictions.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2020