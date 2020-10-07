1/
JOSEPH PETER MESSINA
1926 - 2020
JOSEPH PETER MESSINA, 94, passed on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Born in Boston, Mass., on June 22, 1926, he grew up in the West End of Boston. The family later moved to Watertown, Mass. He joined the Navy during World War II and served in the Philippines. He became a TV repairman and was later hired by Honeywell. During his time at Honeywell, he worked his way up to become a quality control manager working on the cutting edge field of computers from the 1960's to the 1980's. He retired and moved to Texas. After his wife's passing, he moved to Fort Wayne to reside with his daughter and son-in-law. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. Surviving are his children, Sandra (Jonathan) Hall, Steven (Barbara) Messina, Anthony (Kathie) Messina, and Joanna (Rob) Ayling; and three granddaughters, Gina (Daniel) Quinn, Angela (Blane) Hervig, and Cassie Ann (Greg) Allen; five great-grandchildren, Messina Grace Allen, Daniel Quinn IV, Anna Sterling Allen, Nash Quinn, and Ella Josephine Hervig. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Josephine (Morazzi) Messina; parents, Santo and Santa Messina; and siblings, Lillian Foglia and Josephine Felix. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 468250, with calling one hour prior. Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Prevention for Cruelty to Animals in memory of Joe and his cat, Matilda.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 7, 2020.
