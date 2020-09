Or Copy this URL to Share

KOHL, JOSEPH R.: Memorial service is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.



