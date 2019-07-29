Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKER. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKER, 77, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Born Jan. 6, 1942 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Joseph T. and Helen M. (Pulver) Brinker. He graduated from Hoagland High School in 1960 and entered the United States Navy, honorably serving his country from 1961-1965 on the USS Bushnell at Key West, Fla. Upon his return from the service, he married Rita Marie Maldeney on Sept. 23, 1967 at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. He was employed for 37 years with Zollner Piston Corporation, Fort Wayne, in the quality control department before retiring in 2001. Joe was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 451, and Moose Lodge 1480. He was an avid horticulturalist and member of the Indiana Nut Growers Association. He enjoyed being an usher at the Notre Dame Football games. Joe loved being a grandpa to his six grandchildren. He was a great story teller and card shark. He loved fishing, gardening, grafting fruit trees and woodworking. His parting will leave a void in the lives of those who loved him and he will be sadly missed. Survivors include his wife, Rita (Maldeney) Brinker of Fort Wayne; daughters, Joann (Joe) Brinker-Mannelly of Savage, Minn., Lillian (Michael) Morris of Cicero, Ind., Kimberly (Eric) Knittle of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Edward Morris, Joseph Morris and Jack Morris, all of Cicero, Autumn Knittle, Owen Knittle and Andie Knittle; all of Fort Wayne; sisters, Rose (Steve) Pratt of Auburn and Rita Brinker; brothers, Thomas (Marilyn) Brinker of Huntertown, and George (Linda) Brinker of Roanoke; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Brinker of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Brinker and sister-in-law, Helen Brinker. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Ceruti's Summit Park, 6601 Innovation Blvd., Fort Wayne. Burial with military honors will take place at Marion National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Masses or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis (TN 38105). Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne.

