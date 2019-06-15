JOSEPH ROBINSON, 91, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born on July 27, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of the late Edgar and Mary (Denner) Robinson. He graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne. Joe served his country honorably with the United States Marine Corps during World War II. On Sept. 21, 1947, he married the love of his life, Harriet Gonser, in Fort Wayne. She preceded him in death. Joe worked for International Harvester for 33 years before retiring as a Union Steward. From 1974-2011 he owned and operated Robbies Western Store in Harlan, Ind. Joe was a landlord for several years. He loved to take care of his lawn, ride his golf cart, show horses, and spend time with his loved ones and family. Joe is survived by his children, Joe (Christy) Robinson of Fort Wayne, Karen (Jeff) Geiger of Harlan, and Vicki Thatcher of Largo, Fla.; seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling two hours prior from 4 to 6 p.m. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 15, 2019