Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. JOSEPH W. HAKE. View Sign

DR. JOSEPH W. HAKE, 72, of Clear Lake, Ind., died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home. Born May 29, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Joseph was a son of the late Joseph H. Hake and Rose (Schenk el) Hake. He attended Most Precious Blood Grade School and Brunnerdale Seminary High School. He graduated from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer and Loyola University School of Dentistry. Joseph was the founding owner of the Huntington Dental Group where he retired after 44 years. He served as a U.S. Navy Lieutenant and was president of Parris Island, S.C. Dental Society. Joseph was a Rotary member for many years. He loved his family dearly, life at Clear Lake, spending time with his grandchildren, many fishing trips to Black Birch, and his booth at Nick's Kitchen. Joseph is survived by daughters, Michelle Hake (Mark) Clark and Lanah Hake (Fernando) Tarango; son, Nathan Hake; stepdaughter, Betsy (Jim) Till; stepsons, Christopher (Laura) Klerner, Charles (Delonna) Klerner and Patrick (Kathleen) Klerner; and eight grandchildren; brothers, Edward Hake, James (Carol) Hake, John (Tammi) Hake and Timothy (Karen) Hake. Joseph was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sally (Aurentz) Hake. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Church, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday April 28, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the following: The Rotary Foundation, Most Precious Blood Catholic Church or St. Paul's Chapel of Clear Lake, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit



DR. JOSEPH W. HAKE, 72, of Clear Lake, Ind., died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home. Born May 29, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Joseph was a son of the late Joseph H. Hake and Rose (Schenk el) Hake. He attended Most Precious Blood Grade School and Brunnerdale Seminary High School. He graduated from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer and Loyola University School of Dentistry. Joseph was the founding owner of the Huntington Dental Group where he retired after 44 years. He served as a U.S. Navy Lieutenant and was president of Parris Island, S.C. Dental Society. Joseph was a Rotary member for many years. He loved his family dearly, life at Clear Lake, spending time with his grandchildren, many fishing trips to Black Birch, and his booth at Nick's Kitchen. Joseph is survived by daughters, Michelle Hake (Mark) Clark and Lanah Hake (Fernando) Tarango; son, Nathan Hake; stepdaughter, Betsy (Jim) Till; stepsons, Christopher (Laura) Klerner, Charles (Delonna) Klerner and Patrick (Kathleen) Klerner; and eight grandchildren; brothers, Edward Hake, James (Carol) Hake, John (Tammi) Hake and Timothy (Karen) Hake. Joseph was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sally (Aurentz) Hake. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Church, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday April 28, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the following: The Rotary Foundation, Most Precious Blood Catholic Church or St. Paul's Chapel of Clear Lake, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Divine Mercy Funeral Home

3500 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

(260) 426-2044 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close