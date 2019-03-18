Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH "LITTLE JOE" WILLIAMS Sr.. View Sign

JOSEPH "LITTLE JOE" WILLIAMS SR., 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home. He was born in Trenton, Tenn. and later moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. to be raised by his grandmother, Emmer Bell Williams, after the passing of his mother. In 1969, he graduated from Central High School. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Indiana University-Bloomington in 1974 and completed his Master of Arts in Education at Ball State University in 1996. He was member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and Summit Church. His past teaching positions include Cornerstone Christian Prep School, where he was instrumental in its start up, and Fort Wayne Community Schools where he retired from. Joseph leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Peggy Williams; children, Crystal J. (Jeffrey) Davis, Raquel Jones-(Marcus) Kelly, Alisa D. Brooks, Kia (Ramon) Jones, Jason Brooks, Joseph (Lynnette) Williams Jr and Zuri Williams; father, Albert L. Jordan; siblings, James Paul (Callie) Williams, Jackie, Jay and Jaron Jordan; raised as brothers, Willie (Maxine) Smith and Sam Hatch Jr.; 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruthie L. Williams; grandmother, Emmer Bell Williams; raised as a brother, Gregory Allen Hatch; and granddaughter, Jayzua Brooks. Service is 11 am Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Summit Church, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home.



