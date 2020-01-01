JOSEPHINE JOEST, 94, of Wolcottville, Ind., died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehab in Fort Wayne. Surviving are a daughter, Barbara (Bob) Helmkamp of Sedona, Ariz.; two sons, David (Nancy) Joest of Fort Wayne and Brian (Cindy) Joest of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Open Door Community Church, in Wolcottville, with visitation one hour prior to service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville, where there will be an Eastern Star service at 6:45 p.m. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville. Preferred memorials to Open Door Community Church or Visiting Nurse Hospice. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020