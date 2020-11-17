JOSEPHINE M. CAVALLARO - RUSSO, 107, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born May 15, 1913, in Bristol, R.I., she was a daughter of the late Michael angelo and Antonetta (Voccia) Cavallaro. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, the St. Vincent's Rosary Society, the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, and the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Ladies, Council 51. Josephine made 1000's of scarves that she gave away to needy children through Coats for Kids. She is survived by her daughter, Anna M. Russo of Fort Wayne; son, Michael R. Russo of Wilmington, N.C.; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Russo; sons, Joseph D. Russo, and Gerald Russo; sister, Mary Cavallaro - DeFelice; and brothers, Joseph, Peter and Frank Cavallaro. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. For those unable to attend Mass, everyone are welcome to join the family at https://www.saintv.org/
for a livestream. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at DO McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Wounded Warriors
Project; Elevate Senior Living of Fort Wayne; or donor's choice. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com