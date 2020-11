CAVALLARO - RUSSO, JOSEPHINE M.: Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. For those unable to attend Mass, everyone are welcome to join the family at https://www.saintv.org/ for a livestream. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at DO McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.