JOSHUA DAVID BECK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSHUA DAVID BECK.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOSHUA DAVID BECK, 41, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born March 23, 1978 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a devout Christian, and spoke to others about God regularly. He loved his family. He was a masterful chess player and loved movies and martial arts. Joshua was adored by all because of his kind and compassionate heart. He will be deeply missed. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. , with viewing starting at 8:30 a.m.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details