JOSHUA DAVID BECK, 41, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born March 23, 1978 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a devout Christian, and spoke to others about God regularly. He loved his family. He was a masterful chess player and loved movies and martial arts. Joshua was adored by all because of his kind and compassionate heart. He will be deeply missed. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. , with viewing starting at 8:30 a.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019