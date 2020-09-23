1/1
JOSHUA M. KIRCHHOFF
JOSHUA M. KIRCHHOFF, 29, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Born May 1, 1991 in Naples, Fla., he graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School. He truly found joy when his beautiful daughter was born and enjoyed every moment being with her. Joshua is survived by his daughter, Isabelle Kirchhoff; mother, Kathy Kirchhoff; and sister, Sara Erickson. Joshua was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ethel Hawkins. "Also a special thank you to all of Joshua's friends for their love and support." Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Isabelle's education fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
