JOSHUA PAUL ADAMS, 35, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital after a long battle with Leukemia. Born in Fort Wayne, Josh was a son of the late John and Paulett Adams Sr. He was a loving father who had a big heart. Josh was working hard to turn his life around and provide for his family. He is survived by his daughter, Katoria; son, Kai; brother, John (Kathy) Adams Jr.; girlfriend, Tara Rolling; and many aunts and uncles. Service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Mungovan Simple, 2114 S. Calhoun, with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the children c/o Beverly Kluck. The family would like to thank D.O. McComb and Mungovan Simple for their support.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2019