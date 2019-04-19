Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSHUA PAUL ADAMS. View Sign

JOSHUA PAUL ADAMS, 35, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital after a long battle with Leukemia. Born in Fort Wayne, Josh was a son of the late John and Paulett Adams Sr. He was a loving father who had a big heart. Josh was working hard to turn his life around and provide for his family. He is survived by his daughter, Katoria; son, Kai; brother, John (Kathy) Adams Jr.; girlfriend, Tara Rolling; and many aunts and uncles. Service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Mungovan Simple, 2114 S. Calhoun, with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the children c/o Beverly Kluck. The family would like to thank D.O. McComb and Mungovan Simple for their support.

