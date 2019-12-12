JOSHUA STEVEN KLERNER, 29, of Fort Wayne, died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Joshua was born May 6, 1990 in Fort Wayne. Joshua is survived by his daughter, Katherine Elizabeth; father, Gary (Layne) Nichter of Syracuse, Ind.; sister, Samantha Kay Klerner; grandfather, Robert Gaff of Florida; grandmother, Donna Lefevra; uncle, Scott Goodwin; and aunt, Amy Goodwin - Collins. Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Elizabeth Klerner. Funeral service is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd's House. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019