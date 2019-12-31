Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSHUA T. ARCHER. View Sign Service Information Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw 2000 E. Sheridan Warsaw , IN 46580 (574)-267-3104 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSHUA T. ARCHER, 32, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at home. Born June 23, 1987, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Jeff and Erin Archer who survive. Josh, as most knew him, was a 2006 graduate of South Side High School and a graduate of Manchester University. He was employed by Parkview Health at Parkview Behavioral Hospital and had a heart for helping others, especially troubled youth. He was a kind, giving person who was truly larger than life with the ability to relate to just about anyone. He was a woodworker, a Chicago White Sox fan and an avid reader. Above all, Josh treasured and adored his children and his family - to him family and friends meant the world. On June 15, 2013, Josh was married to Jessica Orban in Fort Wayne. She and their two children, Rowan and Tobias Archer survive. Also surviving are his parents, Jeff and Erin Archer; brother, Avery Archer (wife, Christine); sister, Abigail Archer (fianc‚, Koradon Eby); two nephews; a niece and his maternal grandmother, Dolores Hazlett. Those who preceded Josh in passing include his maternal grandfather, paternal grandparents and three uncles. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 E. Sheridan St., Warsaw, Pastor Rob Seewald of Leesburg United Methodist Church officiating. A Life Celebration is from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home where friends may gather for visitation. Burial will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program, PO Box 644, Westminster, CO 80036. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

