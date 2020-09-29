1/1
JOSHUA THOMAS ROSE
JOSHUA THOMAS ROSE, 38, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Josh had a brilliant mind, a magnetic personality, a kind heart, and was a master craftsman. He will be missed dearly by all of his family, old and new friends alike. Josh is survived by his son, Jacob; parents, Thomas and Amy Rose; brother, Benjamin Rose; and sister, Audrey Rose. A celebration of life will be announced at later date. Memorials to Jacob Rose c/o Amy Rose, PO Box 15134, Fort Wayne, IN 46885.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
