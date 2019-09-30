JOSIE MURIEL BLAND

Obituary
JOSIE MURIEL BLAND, 85, of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Born on Jan. 25, 1934 in Marvell, Ark., she was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Lynch. She was married to Marvin C. Bland, who passed in 2015. Josie worked at Sears for almost 40 years and was a member of the Harvester Avenue Missionary Church. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and sewing. Surviving are daughters, Lori (Wes) Wiederkehr and Sheila (Ben) Guthrie; daughter-in-law, Joyce Bland; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by son, Terry Bland; and husband, Marvin C. Bland. Funeral service is 11 am. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Harvester Avenue Missionary Church, 3331 Harvester Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spanish Ministry at Harvester Avenue Missionary Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 30, 2019
