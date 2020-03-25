JOY ANNETTE COX, 63, of New Haven, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, 11:18 p.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born July 12, 1956, in Van Wert, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Walter Merle and Mable Irene Bauer Cox. Joy was a 1974 graduate of Crestview High School and attended Woodburn Missionary Church. She had worked in child care at Calvary Pre-School in Van Wert, Lincoln Life, the Sears calling center, and the AEP calling center. She is survived by three brothers, Dennis (Suzanne) Cox, Jerry (Marty) Cox and Terry Cox, all of Convoy, Ohio; a niece and nephews, Janette (Brandon) Griffith, Jason (Stephanie) Cox and Jerod (Brenda) Cox; and a great niece and nephews, Lydia (Jacob) Griffith, Brady and Andrew Cox, and Dylan (Danika) Cox; and Joy's good friend of over 31 years, Deb Marsee. Due to the current health situation, a private service will be held on Thursday with Pastors Bert Jones and Greg Zern officiating. Interment will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Woodburn Missionary Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2020