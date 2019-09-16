JOY M. HUNTER, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home with family and her loving husband by her side. Born on Dec. 3, 1926 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of Clifford and Dorothy Smith. Joy was a woman with strong convictions. She loved animals, nature, being active, and spending time with family and friends. Joy is survived by her husband of 72 years, Hamilton Hunter Jr.; her children, Diane Laramore (Stephen Marra) of Indianapolis; Elizabeth (Stephen) Alter of Fort Wayne; Hamilton T. Hunter of Clinton, Tenn. and Holly Hunter (Jeffrey) Trier of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Emily), Nathan (Melissa), Megan (Shawn), Todd (Katie), Brooke (Adam), Kaitlyn (Andrew), Bradley, Hunter and Aidan; five great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Also surviving is a sister, Nancy Randall of Hudson, Wis.; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hunter Hamilton of Fort Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be an opportunity to gather and celebrate Joy's life from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Fox Island Park Nature Center, 7324 Yohne Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46809). In the kind act of memorials, it would bring smiles from heaven if they were made to the ASPCA, Allen County SPCA, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, or an animal care/rescue organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 16, 2019