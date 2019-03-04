Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOYCE A. COLE, 75, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the lord on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Born on Sept. 21, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Ella (Erdley) Clay. She was a bookkeeper at Chen's for many years. Joyce was an avid reader, who loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was a member at the St. Joseph United Methodist Church, where she had many volunteer roles. She is survived by her husband, Byron Cole; daughters, Kellie (Mark) Patillo and Cheryl (Tim) Duncan; grandchildren, Allison (Graham), Cole, David, Stephen, Claire (Dustin), Preston (Ellen), and Bailey (Chris); great-grandchildren, Mila and Nadia; sisters, Sharon (David) Greulach and Carol Clay. A memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left online at



