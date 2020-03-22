JOYCE A. KLEPPINGER, 95, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Parkview Home Health and Hospice in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Allentown, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Walter and Katie Jones. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Family was very important to her and she loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a sports fan and especially enjoyed watching IU basketball and Phillies baseball. Her love of travel took her to many destinations around the country and overseas. She also enjoyed doing needlepoint and cross- stitch. She is survived by her children, Mark (Margaret) Kleppinger of Collegeville, Pa., Philip Kleppinger of New Haven, Ind., Gale (Richard) Evinger of Fort Wayne, Ind., Daniel (Heidi) Kleppinger of Ossian, Ind.; and 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joyce was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Mark J. Kleppinger, their son, Bruce Kleppinger, daughter, Carol and her husband Don Stibolt; and her two brothers and two sisters. Private graveside service is Friday, March 27, 2020, at Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Alzheimer.org, or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020