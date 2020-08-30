1/1
JOYCE A. OLIVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOYCE A. OLIVER, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Ned and Eileen (Culler) Kasner in Fort Wayne on Oct. 12, 1953. She graduated from Woodlan High School in 1972. Joyce worked at Lincoln National Corporation for 33 years and then she retired from Ferguson Advertising after 10 years. She married Randy Oliver on Nov. 12, 1994, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Joyce enjoyed sewing, cooking, flower gardening, and taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Joyce is survived by husband, Randy; children, Chadd (Kristi) Pierce and Marcy (Derrick) McCann; stepchildren, Wade Oliver and Dawn (Chris) Black; grandchildren, Braeden, Owen, and Collin McCann, Jessica and Michael (Claire) Black, Lyla and Avyn Oliver; siblings, Janet Kasner, Kim Kasner, and Lea Anne (Dale) Myers; and nephew, Jacob (Cassidy) Myers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 St. Rd. 37, Harlan (IN 46743), with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Scipio Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer Funeral Home
17629 State Road 37
Harlan, IN 46743
2606575308
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved