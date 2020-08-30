JOYCE A. OLIVER, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Ned and Eileen (Culler) Kasner in Fort Wayne on Oct. 12, 1953. She graduated from Woodlan High School in 1972. Joyce worked at Lincoln National Corporation for 33 years and then she retired from Ferguson Advertising after 10 years. She married Randy Oliver on Nov. 12, 1994, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Joyce enjoyed sewing, cooking, flower gardening, and taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Joyce is survived by husband, Randy; children, Chadd (Kristi) Pierce and Marcy (Derrick) McCann; stepchildren, Wade Oliver and Dawn (Chris) Black; grandchildren, Braeden, Owen, and Collin McCann, Jessica and Michael (Claire) Black, Lyla and Avyn Oliver; siblings, Janet Kasner, Kim Kasner, and Lea Anne (Dale) Myers; and nephew, Jacob (Cassidy) Myers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 St. Rd. 37, Harlan (IN 46743), with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Scipio Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.