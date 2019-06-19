JOYCE ALAINE (KNISLEY) HUSEBY, 80, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Surviving is her daughter, Melinda (Tom) Krick of Paulding; and grandson, Eric Krick. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert "Al" and Amanda Knisley; sister and brother-in-law, Barnetta (Miller) and Vincent Sutton; and brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mary Miller. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to The Bargain Bin and Paulding County Carnegie Library. Condolences may be left at denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019