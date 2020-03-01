JOYCE CALKINS 84 of Angola Ind. died Sunday Feb. 23 2020 (FL 32168) BARBARA

BARBARA JOYCE CALKINS, 84, of Angola, Ind., died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Halifax Hospice Care Center, Edgewat -er, Fla. Born in Chicago, Ill., she spent the winter months in Florida since 2000. She was a medical records department supervisor at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., before her retirement. Survivors include her husband, Jerry K. Calkins; one son, Scott Calkins of Angola; and one grandson, Christopher Zent of Bloomington, Ind. Dudley Funeral Home, 1108 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach (FL 32168) is in charge of cremation arrangements. Phone: 386-428-6414.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020
